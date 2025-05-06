PMYP Plans To Launch Revolutionary Education Model For Empowering Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a bid to equip young people with diverse career opportunities, the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) has planned for a groundbreaking of 'education model' that combines vocational training with professional fields. The innovative programme, set to establish new benchmark in Pakistan and Asia, aims to provide students with practical skills in areas such as driving, carpentry, electrical work, and more, alongside professional training in nursing, accountancy, engineering, IT, and sports.
The model seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, enabling students to excel in their chosen careers.
By offering a wide range of vocational and professional training options, PMYP hopes to empower young people with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in an ever-evolving job market.
According to PMYP officials, the programme is designed to cater to the needs of the industry, ensuring that students are job-ready and equipped with the skills required by employers.
The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of young people, providing them with a platform to launch their careers and contribute to the country's economic growth.
The PMYP's revolutionary education model is set to revolutionize the way young people approach education and career development. By providing a unique blend of vocational and professional training, the programme is poised to produce a new generation of skilled and confident professionals who will drive Pakistan's progress. With its innovative approach and commitment to youth empowerment, PMYP's education model is a significant step towards building a brighter future for the country's young people.
