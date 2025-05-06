Open Menu

PMYP Plans To Launch Revolutionary Education Model For Empowering Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PMYP plans to launch revolutionary Education Model for empowering youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a bid to equip young people with diverse career opportunities, the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) has planned for a groundbreaking of 'education model' that combines vocational training with professional fields. The innovative programme, set to establish new benchmark in Pakistan and Asia, aims to provide students with practical skills in areas such as driving, carpentry, electrical work, and more, alongside professional training in nursing, accountancy, engineering, IT, and sports.

The model seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, enabling students to excel in their chosen careers.

By offering a wide range of vocational and professional training options, PMYP hopes to empower young people with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in an ever-evolving job market.

According to PMYP officials, the programme is designed to cater to the needs of the industry, ensuring that students are job-ready and equipped with the skills required by employers.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of young people, providing them with a platform to launch their careers and contribute to the country's economic growth.

The PMYP's revolutionary education model is set to revolutionize the way young people approach education and career development. By providing a unique blend of vocational and professional training, the programme is poised to produce a new generation of skilled and confident professionals who will drive Pakistan's progress. With its innovative approach and commitment to youth empowerment, PMYP's education model is a significant step towards building a brighter future for the country's young people.

Recent Stories

Pakistani girls win first place at Teknofest 2025, ..

Pakistani girls win first place at Teknofest 2025, receive award from President ..

4 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

12 minutes ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

16 minutes ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

15 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

15 hours ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

15 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan