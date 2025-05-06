KP mulls promoting agriculture in mountainous regions: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The provincial government has announced special initiatives to promote agriculture in mountainous regions, said Barrister Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations on Tuesday.

He said the Chief Minister has issued directives to enhance agricultural activities in the highland areas of the province.

Dr. Saif said the Agriculture Department will take concrete measures to support farming in hilly regions, focusing on food security, employment generation, and effective resource management.

He further announced the establishment of a "Mountain Agriculture Development board" and "Community Seed Banks" to support local farming communities.

Additionally, cooperative societies and related organizations in rural areas will be revived to further strengthen grassroots agricultural efforts.

The advisor emphasized that the growth of the agriculture sector will create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall development of underprivileged districts.

He affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to prioritizing the progress of remote and marginalized regions under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

APP/vak