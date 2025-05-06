Pakistan Reaffirms Global Commitment To Disaster Risk Reduction At PEDRR-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadiq Malik on Tuesday inaugurated the 2nd Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR-25), organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), reaffirming the nation’s strong commitment to disaster preparedness and climate resilience.
Addressing a distinguished gathering of diplomats, parliamentarians, UN representatives, humanitarian partners, academics, and private sector leaders, the Minister highlighted Pakistan's pioneering role in disaster risk management despite being among the most climate-vulnerable countries globally.
“This expo reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening disaster resilience through early warning systems, localized response mechanisms, and international cooperation,” the Minister said. “Pakistan has transformed challenges into opportunities by developing indigenous capacities like NEOC and sharing technical expertise with regional partners, creating goodwill and diplomatic leverage.
”
Acknowledging the devastating impacts of climate-induced disasters such as the 2022 super floods, the Minister praised the collaborative efforts of Pakistan’s civil and military responders, NGOs, and development partners.
He also emphasized the need for global support in accessing climate finance and carbon markets to safeguard the country’s glaciers, food security, and water resources.
The Minister stressed that disaster management in complex environments requires a culturally sensitive, data-driven, and community-inclusive approach.
He lauded NDMA’s initiative to establish a national think tank and promote knowledge exchange with global academic institutions.
“Pakistan’s vision for resilience by 2030 hinges on innovation, inter-agency coordination, and evidence-based decision-making,” the Minister noted, calling on international donors to prioritize support for Pakistan’s adaptation and mitigation strategies.
Recent Stories
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
Pakistani girls win first place at Teknofest 2025, receive award from President ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reaffirms global commitment to disaster risk reduction at PEDRR-256 minutes ago
-
KP mulls promoting agriculture in mountainous regions: Saif6 minutes ago
-
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam incident8 minutes ago
-
PMYP plans to launch revolutionary Education Model for empowering youth16 minutes ago
-
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days22 minutes ago
-
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby26 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in support of armed forces36 minutes ago
-
UNESCO World Portuguese Language Day celebrated46 minutes ago
-
8th waterfalls of Jab Valley Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure46 minutes ago
-
Space meets cinema: Pakistan's first space-drive telefilm “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain-Beyond the Blue” s ..46 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi warns India over water dispute46 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness46 minutes ago