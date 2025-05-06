Open Menu

8th Waterfalls Of Jab Valley Pakistan’s Hidden Tourism Treasure

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

8th waterfalls of Jab Valley Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Tucked away in the lush hills of Jab Valley, just 25 kilometers from Haripur and around 60 kilometers from Islamabad, lies a natural gem that has yet to receive its full due: the Hazara Waterfalls. Comprising a series of eight mesmerizing cascades, this area offers an extraordinary opportunity to boost eco-tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Although the waterfalls have existed for centuries, they remained under the radar until 2021, when Hassan Nisar, a YouTuber and the CEO of Metrix Pakistan, first documented and shared their beauty. Since then, the site has garnered increasing attention from travel enthusiasts, environmentalists, and policy-makers alike.

Speaking to APP, Nisar said, “During one of my outdoor expeditions, I stumbled upon these waterfalls. The tranquility and purity of the landscape were beyond remarkable. I realized that this place held the potential to offer something truly special for tourism in Pakistan — but it needed exposure and protection.”

The waterfalls, each unique in structure, size, and water flow, are scattered across Jab Valley’s forested terrain. Some cascades create wide, shallow pools ideal for family picnics, while others plunge dramatically over rocky cliffs, attracting hikers and photographers. Together, they form a rare ecological and aesthetic ensemble, often compared to the natural beauty of Swat, Kumrat, or Neelum Valley, yet remain far less crowded and more pristine.

Despite the growing attention, the site still lacks essential infrastructure, such as paved routes, signboards, rest facilities, or designated parking spaces. This absence of amenities has limited access and sparked concerns about unregulated tourism and its potential environmental impact.

Local resident and community advocate Raja Usama Kayani Speaking to APP, “These eight waterfalls are Hazara’s hidden treasures. Our community has been promoting them on social media, guiding visitors ourselves, and sharing our story. But now we need proper planning, road access, and environmental safeguards.

Raja Muhammad Tahir, a senior journalist who has covered Hazara Division extensively, stressed the strategic potential of the site. “We have so much untapped potential here — Jab Valley’s waterfalls are just one example. If developed and protected wisely, this area could become a premier destination for nature tourism in the province,” he noted.

Local estimates suggest that the site attracts between 1,000 and 5,000 visitors per week during the spring and summer months, a number that is expected to rise as word spreads through online channels. Travel vloggers, university hiking clubs, and photographers from Islamabad and Abbottabad are increasingly visiting, often sharing breathtaking visuals that go viral on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The KP government has identified tourism as a key driver of regional development, and Jab Valley’s waterfalls are now being considered a prime candidate for investment, particularly due to their proximity to Islamabad and the peaceful nature of the area.

The waterfalls already contribute to the local economy, with young residents acting as guides and offering refreshments or parking assistance to travelers. With proper planning and training, this could evolve into a sustainable community-led tourism model, creating jobs while preserving the area’s natural heritage.

As Pakistan seeks to boost its domestic tourism industry, the Hazara Waterfalls present a golden opportunity. Located near urban centers, rich in biodiversity, and still relatively untouched, this site offers immense potential for eco-tourism.

For now, the waterfalls of Jab Valley continue to flow quietly through green canopies and over granite ledges, not yet discovered, but patiently awaiting recognition and respect.

If developed with foresight and care, the Hazara Waterfalls could become a regional pride and a beacon of sustainable tourism in Pakistan — where nature, community, and visitors coexist harmoniously.

/APP-rzr

Recent Stories

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

6 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

15 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

15 hours ago
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

15 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

15 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

15 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan