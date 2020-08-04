UrduPoint.com
India Now 'Ram Nagar', No More Secular Country: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

India now 'Ram Nagar', no more secular country: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said India was no more a secular country as it had now become a Ram Nagar, a Hindu state where the minorities were prohibited to practice their religions.

The secular state of old times had vanished from the world landscape, and India was now a country of "Hindutva of Shri Ram", he said in video message.

Sheikg Rashid said with abolishing Article 370-A of Indian constitution on August 5 last year scrapping the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the sufferings and miseries of Kashmiri Muslims had increased.

The Muslims across the world, including Pakistan, he said, stood with their Kashmiri brethren and fully supported their inherent right to self-determination.

The Pakistan nation was religiously bound with their Muslim brethren of India and Kashmir, and they would would not let them alone in the hour of trial.

The minister said Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian action to build a temple at the place of Babri Masjid in in Ayodhya. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown his intention of constructing a Ram Mandir during his visit to Ayodhya about 30 years ago and he had now chosen the date to lay its foundation coinciding with the first anniversary of his illegal action about the IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

Every Hindu politician had done politics on the Babri Mosque issue, he added.

