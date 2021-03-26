India, Pakistan Hold Military-Level Talks Over Kashmir Border Dispute - Sources

Indian and and Pakistani military commanders have discussed the implementation of ceasefire at the Poonch-Eawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LOC) in the disputed region of Kashmir, Indian military sources told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Indian and and Pakistani military commanders have discussed the implementation of ceasefire at the Poonch-Eawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LOC) in the disputed region of Kashmir, Indian military sources told Sputnik.

The meeting comes one month after Pakistani Director General of Military Operations Nauman Zakaria and his Indian counterpart Paramjit Sangha agreed to observe the ceasefire along the LOC in a phone call.

India and Pakistan have long been at odds over Kashmir and fought three wars over the region. Occasional clashes on the contact line have been a regular occurrence. In February 2019, Pakistani armed forces captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, whose plane was hit on the Pakistani territory during the standoff between the countries.

Pakistan returned the pilot to India 60 hours after he had been held captive.

Ties between the nations further deteriorated after August 5, 2019, when New Delhi decided to deprive the Indian-controlled Kashmir territory of limited autonomy and put it under direct Federal control. Pakistan repeatedly urged India to stick to the 1948 United Nations Security Council's resolution that envisaged that a free plebiscite should be held in the region to decide whether it acceded to India or Pakistan.