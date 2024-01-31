India Sends Armoured Vehicles To Suppress Kashmiris’ Freedom Struggle
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Narendra Modi-led Indian government has sent specialist armoured vehicles to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing freedom from Indian yoke.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Light Specialist Armoured Vehicles (LSVs) designed and developed at the Ordnance Depot, Avadi, in Chennai, have been dispatched for deployment in the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.
These armoured vehicles have been sent to help the Indian troops of the Northern Command, a release issued in Chennai said.
It is worth mentioning here that India has been using every brutal tactic, weapon and machinery to force the Kashmiris to give up their freedom struggle for the last seven decades but miserably failed in its nefarious designs.
The Kashmiri people are committed to taking their liberation movement to its logical conclusion.
