India to be held accountable over Kashmir brutalities: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :India would be held accountable over her oppressive policy and brutalities against the Kashmiris of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said the speakers of a Moot court 2020 competition titled 'Case of Kashmir dispute'.

The moot has been organized by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (FLOVK) - an international legal organization based in Islamabad with its head office in Indian-administered Kashmir, said a press release.

The speakers highlighted the Pakistan's Kashmir policy after Indian re-annexed Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Director islam contended that be it Article VI or VII of the UN charter, its resolutions passed on Kashmir are "sacred and binding under international law".

In his speech, Ambassador Zamir Akram highlighted Modi government's "fascist policy to suppress the Kashmiris and Muslim minorities in India".

He shared his experience when he was Pakistan's High Commissioner in India and his country's permanent representative to United Nations. "Every international forum should be used to raise and fight Kashmir case," he added.

Gilani of London-based Human Rights organization discussed the jurisprudential part of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He apprised the gathering about the mechanism ordained under the United Nations charter.

Barrister Hussain highlighted the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupational forces in Kashmir and suggested measures to initiate proceedings against India before international judicial bodies.

Justice Chowan, who has also been Judge in The Hague and former Chief Justice of Gambia, impressed that "we must work to recognize a group of Kashmiris so that they must represent themselves before United Nations similarly as Palestinian bodies are recognized".

Oral Rounds started on February 21, 2020, 14 teams participated in the Moot Court Competition.

At the end of second day, four teams were selected for the semifinals. Teams from Bahria University, SIL, Kinnaird College, and PCL were the winners.

On February 22, 2020, the third and last day started with semifinals; Bahria University Vs PCL (Semifinal 1) and Kinnaird College Vs SIL (Semifinal 2). Out of 4 teams, Bahria University and SIL qualified for the final.

The Final started after the lunch break. Team from Bahria University was an applicant of Kashmir Case and Team SIL was respondent. Both the teams excellently presented their arguments before the honourable judges; Dr Abdul Rauf Khattana (IIUI), Dr Attaullah Khan (IIUI), Syed Omer Akif, Adv Nasir Qadri (Director LFOVK) and Adv Rafiya (Executive Director LFOVK).

At the end of extensive discussion between the judges, Team from Bahria University has been declared as a winner of first ever Moot Court Competition on Kashmir Dispute in Pakistan.

In the three-day competition, 14 participating teams in LFOVK Moot 2020 represented the two main parties to Kashmir dispute including India and Pakistan. 16 judged decided about winners of the competition.

Key speakers at the inaugural included Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Chairman of Pakistan's National Commission on Human Rights; Dr Khalid Reham, Director General of Islamabad-based Institute of Policy studies (IPS); Sheikh Tajamul Islam, Director of Islamabad-based Kashmir Media Services (KMS); Ambassador Zamir Akram, Pakistan's former envoy to UN; Syed Nazir Geelani, Chairman CHR London; Barrister Afzal Hussain ASC, Advocate Nasir Qadri, Director LFOVK and Advocate Rafiya, Executive Director of LFOVK.

After welcoming guests, participants and students, Rafiya explained the core objective of this competition which is to understand legal dimensions of prolonged military occupation of Kashmir by India.