India violating international laws: Ramesh Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) patron-in-chief and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Monday called upon the international community to press India to provide justice in the tragic killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur incident and asked media to highlight India for violating international laws.

Talking to a private news channel while strongly condemned the incident he said the United Nations and international community should pressurize the Indian government to determine the cause of these mysterious killings.

The media can play an important role in spreading the awareness regarding human rights violation in India, he said, adding, media should continue to expose the fascism and Hindutva mindset of Indian government with better coordination.

He explained the incident that 11 Pakistani Hindus, including children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lodta Haridasot village of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan on Aug 9.

He demanded that the India should share progress in investigations with Pakistani authorities so that reservations of Pakistani Hindu community can be addressed.

He also assured that he will make all out efforts to provide justice to the family of killed Pakistanis and demanded from India to provide proofs if they committed suicide.

Pakistan had taken up the matter forcefully with the Indian side through diplomatic channels both in Islamabad as well as in New Delhi, he added.

He said the Indian government was committing the worst human rights violations to suppress the minorities living in India.

He said the current India is being dominated by supremacist Hindutva ideology under the leadership of Narendra Modi and India's brutal face stands exposed before the global community.

He stressed that it is need of the hour to utilize every option to highlight the Kashmir issue and exert maximum pressure on Indian government to stop the worst human rights violations for minorities in India.

Pakistan is playing proactive role to sustain durable peace in the region, he added.