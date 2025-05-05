Iranian Foreign Minister Meets COAS
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Monday at General Headquarters
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Monday at General Headquarters.
The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination.
The COAS reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion.
Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.
The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: ..
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikande ..
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian
Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025
Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities ..
Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: Minister Kirmani1 minute ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief1 minute ago
-
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikander Hayat1 minute ago
-
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS1 minute ago
-
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities at DHQ Hospital34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muha ..40 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP40 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tensions59 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown60 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Chairman60 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security forces for killing 8 terr ..1 hour ago