Open Menu

Iranian Foreign Minister Meets COAS

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Iranian foreign minister meets COAS

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Monday at General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Monday at General Headquarters.

The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination.

The COAS reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.

The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning ..

Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema

29 minutes ago
 Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at re ..

Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief

Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief

1 minute ago
 No compromise on service delivery, funds to be all ..

No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikande ..

1 minute ago
 Iranian foreign minister meets COAS

Iranian foreign minister meets COAS

1 minute ago
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outg ..

Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and De ..

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

36 minutes ago
 Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El ..

Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps U ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphas ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities ..

34 minutes ago
 Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, ..

Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan