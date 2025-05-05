UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges India, Pakistan to avoid confrontation, saying 'military solution is no solution'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday made an impassioned appeal to India and Pakistan to avoid a military confrontation as he renewed his offer of good-offices to de-escalate the heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday made an impassioned appeal to India and Pakistan to avoid a military confrontation as he renewed his offer of good-offices to de-escalate the heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours,

"Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution," the UN chief told reporters at a media stakeout ahead of this afternoon's emergency closed-door consultations in the United Nations Security Council on the deteriorating situation in the region.

Tensions between two South Asian neighbours spiked after the April 22 attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam town that killed 26 people, and without any evidence, India blamed Pakistan. On its part, Pakistan categorically rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

The situation further deteriorated as India’s Prime Minister Naredra Modi granted “operational freedom” to his military chiefs to respond to the attack in disputed Kashmir in whatever way they see fit.

Pakistan's military has warned of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi.

In his remarks, the secretary-general said that he was pained at seeing the relations between the two countries reaching a "boiling point", adding the he understand the raw feelings following the "awful" terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and went on to offer his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means," Guterres said.

"It is also essential – especially at this critical hour -- to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,' adding,"Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink."

"That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries".

"And I offer my good offices to both governments in the service of peace.

"The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace," Guterres added.