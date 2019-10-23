Indian Army Chief should apologize to the whole world: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to PM for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Indian Army chief should apologize to whole world for lying.According to media reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said on tweeter that truth of Pakistan buried India lie and whole world witnessed India Army Chief claim was how much big lie

The visit of diplomats and journalists to Loc has exposed the face of India to the world, she added.She said that, despite the open invitation Indian diplomats escaped the visit is a seal on Indian lie while those are cowards and brutal who target the innocent population.Firdous said that, when will India take foreign diplomats and media into occupied Kashmir? they will see the Indian brutality against innocent people.

Kashmir dispute will be resolved as per Kashmiris aspiration and UN resolution.