UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Chief's Claim For Destructing 3 Alleged Camps In AJK Termed Disappointing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Indian Army Chief's claim for destructing 3 alleged camps in AJK termed disappointing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Indian Chief of Army Staff's statement claiming destruction of three alleged camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

"There are no camps let alone targeting those.

Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to 'prove' it on ground." said Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet issued here on Sunday late.

The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region, he warned.

Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests, he said. "This is against professional military ethos," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army ISPR Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

6 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

7 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

7 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

8 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.