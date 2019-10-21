RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Indian Chief of Army Staff's statement claiming destruction of three alleged camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

"There are no camps let alone targeting those.

Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to 'prove' it on ground." said Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet issued here on Sunday late.

The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region, he warned.

Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests, he said. "This is against professional military ethos," he added.