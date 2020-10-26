UrduPoint.com
Indian Atrocities In Held Kashmir Condemned

Mon 26th October 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader Jamaat-e-Islami PP-10, Rizwan Ahmed condemned massacre of Kashmiri people in Kashmir.

While condemning the inhumane lockdown in Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami leader talking to APP said silence of human rights organisations on Indian atrocities in Kashmir is also oppression.

He said Kashmiris are surrounded by Indian Occupied forces but people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are continuing their struggle for independence.

Tyranny is on the rise, but the Kashmiri people's stability has not faltered, he added. He said India has kept thousands of prisoners in jails who were peacefully fighting for their right to freedom and are being subjected to the worst torture.

Life of Kashmiri people has turned miserable, he said adding, sacrifices of Kashmir would not go in vain and soon they would get freedom from the clutches of Indian forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

