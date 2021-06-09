Indian authorities attempt to divert Kashmiri freedom movement in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Another attempt to divert the attention of the Kashmiri people particularly youth of the territory from the ongoing freedom movement, the Indian Army authorities are launching a community radio station in Shopian district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Namely 'Radio: Rabta – Dil Se Dil Tak', the station will have an FM band (90.8Mhz) as well as a podcast and will be available on mobile handsets, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, the Indian Army had set up such radio stations under the same name in several districts of IIOJK. The same radio station was set up in Islamabad district in September last year.

Since the martyrdom of popular youth commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani in July 2016, the youth in four districts of south Kashmir – Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama – intensified their resistance against the Indian Army.

The most worrying thing for the Indian forces is that the number of youth joining the resistance movement in South Kashmir is increasing with each passing day.

As per the South Asian Wire, through this radio, the Indian Army wants to reach out to the youth to divert their attention from the ongoing struggle for freedom from the Indian illegal occupation through songs in urdu, Punjabi and Kashmir languages.

It is to mention here that Indian radio network in IIOJK has been expanding for the last 4 years.