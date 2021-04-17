UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian NIA Arrests School Teacher In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Indian NIA arrests school teacher in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a school teacher on fake charges in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The NIA arrested the teacher, Altaf Ahmed Rathar, on the charges of his involvement in recruiting young boys for a freedom fighting organization in the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A spokesman of NIA said that Altaf Ahmed Rathar was wanted in a case registered against him in the Indian state of West Bengal, last year.

Meanwhile, Indian police detained two minor boys in Kreeri area of Baramulla district. The police claimed that the boys were intending to join a freedom fighting organization.

Related Topics

India Police Young Media

Recent Stories

FM to leave for three-day UAE visit today

6 minutes ago

India reports 234,692 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

17 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE seeks to explore more space front ..

32 minutes ago

Monthly remittances, exports jump over five billio ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.