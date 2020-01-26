UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Republican Day Observed As Black Day In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Indian republican day observed as black day in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian republican day was observed as black day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with protest rallies and black flags at all the district headquarters including capital Muzaffarabad to condemn atrocities in the held valley.

A protest rally organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad was participated by President Pakistan People's Party AJK chapter Chaudhary Latif Akbar, other political leaders of different political parties and a large number of citizens holding black flags and banners inscribed with anti-India slogans.

The rally marched from the district complex in the middle of the city to UN observer's office at Domel. The participants were chanting slogans against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and demanding right to self determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as pledged by the United Nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest United Nations Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

40 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.