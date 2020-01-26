Indian republican day observed as black day in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian republican day was observed as black day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with protest rallies and black flags at all the district headquarters including capital Muzaffarabad to condemn atrocities in the held valley.

A protest rally organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad was participated by President Pakistan People's Party AJK chapter Chaudhary Latif Akbar, other political leaders of different political parties and a large number of citizens holding black flags and banners inscribed with anti-India slogans.

The rally marched from the district complex in the middle of the city to UN observer's office at Domel. The participants were chanting slogans against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and demanding right to self determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as pledged by the United Nations.