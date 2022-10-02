Indian troops martyred 17 Kashmiris in IIOJ&K during September

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 17 Kashmiris in September.

According to research section of Kashmir Media Service, the martyred 10 out of 17 youth were killed in fake encounters. During the month, 7 youth were critically injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the territory.

At least 140 civilians including religious leaders, youth and social and political activists were arrested and most of them were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The occupation troops also destroyed four residential houses during 162 cordon and search operations in the month.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian brutalities cannot force the Kashmiris to surrender their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

He appealed to the international community to come forward and play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the family of illegally detained APHC leader, Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been diagnosed with cancer, has demanded his immediate release. Altaf Ahmad Shah has been undergoing illegal detention at New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail for the last over five years.