Indian tyranny in IoK reinforces Two-Nation Theory: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Indian tyranny and recent events in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) have reinforced the Two-Nation Theory envisioned by our forefathers.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Independence Day of Pakistan, said though it was a day to rejoice and celebrate, "we feel saddened to see our Kashmiri brethren in the IoK being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and ruthless state terrorism.

"The tyranny unleashed against innocent civilians has crossed all limits in total disregard to the international norms and the values of humanity, and has endangered the peace of the region," he added.

He reassured the Kashmiri people that the Pakistani nation stood by them and the country would continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.

The prime minister extended his heartiest felicitations to all the Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad, and said the day reminded the objectives that led to creation of an independent Muslim state.

"This day reinvigorates our spirit to make Pakistan stand out in the comity of nations as a dignified country," he added.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a progressive Pakistan where one could lead one's life in accordance with the golden tenets of islam, a state where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed, and where compassion characterized the bonds between the state and citizens.

"To this end, the State of Madina is our model. Allah Almighty has bestowed our country with great bounties and huge resources and a bright future awaits us," he remarked.

The prime minister said the Quaid's principles of unity, faith and discipline were the beacon of light, to overcome the challenges faced by the country. "Let us today rededicate ourselves to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country," he urged.

He emphasized the role of overseas Pakistanis and expressed his confidence that they would continue making the Pakistani countrymen proud with their concerted efforts for the greater good of their homeland.

He also paid tribute to those sons of the soil, who sacrificed their lives while protecting ideological and geographical boundaries of the motherland and kept aloft the banner of its freedom.

"May Allah grant us the strength to develop Pakistan on the model of State of Madina. May Allah grant us the ability to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. May Allah help us secure for our country its rightful place among the comity of nations," the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty.