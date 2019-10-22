UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indians Asked To Share Claimed Targeted Locations For Taking Diplomats, Media To See Facts On Ground

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:01 AM

Indians asked to share claimed targeted locations for taking diplomats, media to see facts on ground

"Indians have no grounds to support false claim made by their Chief of Army Staff (COAS)," said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Monday while responding in a Tweet, the Indian claims for targeting alleged training camps inside Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :"Indians have no grounds to support false claim made by their Chief of Army Staff (COAS)," said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Monday while responding in a Tweet, the Indian claims for targeting alleged training camps inside Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

If they (Indians) don't want to go, they have the option to share claimed targeted locations with our foreign office. We will take foreign diplomats and media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground, he added.

Related Topics

India Foreign Office Army ISPR Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All Share

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

4 minutes ago

EPA networks with publishers from Latin America an ..

19 minutes ago

World's loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

33 minutes ago

US Awards $85.3Mln in Grants to Combat Violence in ..

2 minutes ago

Federer celebrates 1,500th match with Basel breeze ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.