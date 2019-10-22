- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Indians asked to share claimed targeted locations for taking diplomats, media to see facts on ground ..
Indians Asked To Share Claimed Targeted Locations For Taking Diplomats, Media To See Facts On Ground
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:01 AM
"Indians have no grounds to support false claim made by their Chief of Army Staff (COAS)," said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Monday while responding in a Tweet, the Indian claims for targeting alleged training camps inside Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday
If they (Indians) don't want to go, they have the option to share claimed targeted locations with our foreign office. We will take foreign diplomats and media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground, he added.