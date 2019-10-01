UrduPoint.com
Indonesia-Pakistan Ties To Be Further Strengthened: Ambassador

Tue 01st October 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Iwan Suyudhie Amri has said that academic, research, agriculture, food and trade ties between Indonesia-Pakistan will be further strengthened to get benefit from each other experiences.

He was talking to University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and students during his visit to National Institute of Food Science and Technology UAF here Monday. Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt and DG NIFSAT Dr Nuzhat Huma and others spoke on the occasion.

The ambassador stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations particularly in the fields of trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

He said that palm oil production is important to economy of Indonesia as the country is one of the biggest exporters of palm oil.

He said that Indonesian Bogor Agricultural University and University of Agriculture Faisalabad will further enhance research and academic ties to boost the academic and industrial linkages.

He said that both countries have the similarities in the culture and way of living. He said that Pakistan has been producing one of the best mangoes and rice and his county is importing it.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that Indonesia and Pakistan relations would help address the common challenges. He said that Indonesia and Pakistan should cement their educational and research relations which would pave way for the development and uplift of both countries.

