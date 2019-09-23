Indonesia to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan :Envoy

Indonesian High Commissioner Iwan Suyudhie Amri Monday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia have seen marked improvement in all fields during the last couple of years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Indonesian High Commissioner Iwan Suyudhie Amri Monday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia have seen marked improvement in all fields during the last couple of years.

Addressing business community at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that Indonesia with 250 million population was the largest Muslim country and provided easy access to Pakistan to over $2 trillion ASEAN market.

The bilateral trade volume has crossed $3.1 billion mark and with increased scope of preferential trade agreement, the trade volume will further increase, he added.

The high commissioner noted with satisfaction that relations between the two countries were heading in the right direction and hoped in coming days these relations would get a further boost.

He also praised efforts of RCCI for contributing greatly towards strengthening of bilateral relations through business opportunity conferences and exhibitions.

He assured full cooperation and assistance in upcoming International Rawal Expo 2020.

Iwan also assured that his Embassy would share trade inquiries and business related information with RCCI so that its members could take advantage of the available opportunities for promoting trade and exports with Indonesia.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Shahid Saleem, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed cordial relations and there was a need to transform these good relations into thriving bilateral trade, investment and joint ventures between the two countries.

He said both countries should provide better market access to each other's private sectors, grant more tariff concessions and remove allnon-tariff barriers that will help in promoting bilateral trade up to actualpotential.