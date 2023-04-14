UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Envoy, Muqam Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations, Cultural Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Indonesian envoy, Muqam agree to enhance bilateral relations, cultural exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Mulawarman Tugio, and the Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr. Amir Muqam on Friday agreed to collaborate to promote people-to-people contacts, enhance trade and investment, and strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The meeting, held at the National Heritage and Culture Division, was characterized by appreciation from both sides for the existing friendly and cordial relations between the two countries.

Engr. Amir Muqam expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the Indonesian Ambassador and assured him that there is still much to be explored in terms of culture between Indonesia and Pakistan. He further emphasized that Pakistan values its relations with Indonesia and is keen to continue cooperation based on mutual respect.

Engr. Amir Muqam also conveyed his eagerness to start a cultural exchange program and emphasized the importance of cultural heritage in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. The Ambassador of Indonesia, Adam Mulawarman Tugio, acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis.

The Indonesian Ambassador also requested for providing a space at Pakistan National library for establishing an international corner which was approved by the Adviser to Prime Minister.

The Ambassador thanked Adviser to PM and also accepted the invitation to visit Swat valley.

Senior Joint Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Muhammad Bilal and Cultural Coordinator at the Indonesian Embassy Miss Hira Khan were also present during the meeting.

