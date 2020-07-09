UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 302,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 302,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 302,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 302,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.60 feet, which was 75.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 151,800 cusecs and outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.75 feet, which was 182.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 209,300, 191,000 and 81,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 60,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 34,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

