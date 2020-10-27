UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation To Come Under Control Shortly: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

Inflation to come under control shortly: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that the Federal government in collaboration with the provincial governments is making all-out efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and flour at affordable prices.

Prime minister Imran Khan was fully focused and doing his job sincerely, and within few days price situation will be rectified", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that profiteers and hoarders were responsible for inflation in the country and they would be dealt with an iron hand, adding, PM feels the pain of the hardships faced by the people and he would not spare anybody responsible for it.

He assured the prime minister strictly directed to all government departments to give their input for inflation control and instructed the ministers to soon reduce inflation on top priority.

Abbasi also mentioned that due to stable economic condition, investors from across the world are coming to Pakistan and want to avail themselves of huge opportunities offered by the country.

Government would use "all resources" to bring down continuously rising food prices that have made life difficult for the common man, he promised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Job Man Price All From Government Wheat Top Flour

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2020 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

8 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

9 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

9 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.