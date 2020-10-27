Inflation to come under control shortly: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that the Federal government in collaboration with the provincial governments is making all-out efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and flour at affordable prices.

Prime minister Imran Khan was fully focused and doing his job sincerely, and within few days price situation will be rectified", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that profiteers and hoarders were responsible for inflation in the country and they would be dealt with an iron hand, adding, PM feels the pain of the hardships faced by the people and he would not spare anybody responsible for it.

He assured the prime minister strictly directed to all government departments to give their input for inflation control and instructed the ministers to soon reduce inflation on top priority.

Abbasi also mentioned that due to stable economic condition, investors from across the world are coming to Pakistan and want to avail themselves of huge opportunities offered by the country.

Government would use "all resources" to bring down continuously rising food prices that have made life difficult for the common man, he promised.