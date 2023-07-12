Open Menu

Information Department Decides To Start Talent Hunt Program

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:14 PM

The KP Directorate General Information on Wednesday decided to start a talent hunt program under the auspices of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar, as per instructions of Minister Information Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel and Secretary Information

It will give an opportunity to the students of various colleges and universities to test their artistic and creative skills.

In this regard, DG Information and Public Relations Baseer Ali Rehman, Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Producer and Deputy Director Nizamuddin, Transmission Engineer Sajid Mehmood, and other radio experts visited the Institute of Management Sciences in Hayatabad Peshawar and called on Prof Dr.

Usman Ghani while Manager IT Nauman Raza and Manager Care Service Asad Ashfaq were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to hold the talent hunt show on Tuesday July 18, 2023 morning.

The audition will be held in various categories of urdu, Pashto, Hindko, Khowar, Dari and English languages while the categories included news Readers, Script Writers, Program Hosts, Voice Over Artists (Drama etc.) and singers.

The interested students have been asked to visit the IM Sciences library and Campus Studio as per the announced schedule.

