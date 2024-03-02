Information Ministry Hosts Farewell Ceremony In Honour Of Murtaza Solangi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Information Minister Murtaza Solangi thanks the officials and staff of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their cooperation during the interim government.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) A farewell ceremony was organized today in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in honor of the Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi.
Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi thanked the officials and staff of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their cooperation during the interim government.
The Minister said the portfolio of Ministry of Information was a great honor and responsibility for him. He said we worked for the promotion of democracy and freedom of expression during caretaker regime.
Murtaza Solangi said he is also grateful to the heads of all the departments of the Ministry who extended their support to him during the caretaker government.
He also expressed the hope that the new Minister for Information will also continue to work to promote democracy and freedom of expression.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid appreciated the role of Murtaza Solangi as Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs in interim government.
She said Murtaza Solangi took charge of the ministry at a difficult time and faced many challenges during this time.
The Secretary said Murtaza Solangi worked hard for democracy and freedom of expression in his short tenure.
At the end of the ceremony, the Federal Secretary Information also presented a commemorative shield to the Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi.
Additional Secretary, Principal Information Officer, Director General External Publicity Wing, Director General Internal Publicity Wing and Executive Director General Information Service academy also participated in the ceremony.
