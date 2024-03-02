Information Ministry hosts farewell for Murtaza Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has hosted a farewell ceremony in honour of the outgoing Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi.

The farewell ceremony witnessed the presence of all the senior officers and officials of the ministry who paid tribute to Murtaza Solangi for his services as the caretaker information minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Murtaza Solangi thanked the officials and staff of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their immense support during his tenure.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Almighty Who blessed him with an opportunity to serve the country as the caretaker information minister.

According to the minister, the portfolio of the information ministry was a “great honor and responsibility” for him, while his top priority during his tenure was to provide accurate and correct information to the people.

Solangi said he had made all-out efforts to promote democracy and freedom of expression during the tenure of the caretaker government.

The minister hoped that the next information minister would continue the mission for democracy and freedom of expression.

He lauded the hard work of the capable officers of the ministry and its institutions who extended him full support during his tenure.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid, Additional Secretary, Principal Information Officer, Director General External Publicity Wing, Director General Internal Publicity Wing, Executive Director General Information Service academy also expressed their views regarding the performance of the Ministry during the caretaker government’s tenure.

According to the Information Secretary, Murtaza Solangi took charge of the ministry at a difficult time and faced many challenges.

She praised the minister for his contributions to strengthening democracy and freedom of expression during his tenure.

At the end of the ceremony, the Federal Secretary Information presented a souvenir to Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi in recognition of his services.