Infrastructure maintenance to continue in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said the government was endeavoring to improve the infrastructure of the city with efforts being made to maintain roads and underpasses for smooth traffic flow.

Administrator, while instructing the Director General of Engineering department regarding road and street lights, said that Gaddafi Shahrah in district West was in a dilapidated condition which has been made motorable through road reconstruction and repair, said a statement on Monday.

This is the most important artery in the area, which is used by heavy vehicles as well as regular traffic, he said.

Administrator said that the lights of Golimar underpass have been repaired and it is illuminated. The lighting system in Nazimabad underpass is also being repaired to provide convenience to the citizens, he added.

Laeeq said that everyday problems cannot be solved without improving the infrastructure. Roads, overhead bridges and underpasses are directly related to the citizens, Ahmed said.

He said that in areas where the roads are not in good condition, KMC engineering team is being deployed on an immediate basis for road reconstruction and other works.

Administrator said that in some of the underpasses, the lights were in bad condition which could lead to accidents, so the electrical team of the engineering department is also restoring them.

He directed the Works department to continue the follow-up of the works through surveys and monitoring. Any issue should be rectified immediately, he added.

Ahmed said that in areas where traffic pressure is high, infrastructure should be checked on priority basis and people be facilitated using all available resources.