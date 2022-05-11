Inquiry ordered against officers of building deptt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asma Ijaz on Wednesday ordered an inquiry against officers of the building department and contractor for using substandard materials in the construction of a school's building.

According to a spokesman for the ACE that Irfan Maseeh of Jinnah colony put an application to the regional director that the building of Government Boys Elementary School, Fatima Jinnah Colony, was being constructed and its contractor used substandard material with the help of the officers of the building department.

To which, the regional director issued orders of the inquiry and directed the inquiry officer tosubmit a report.