Inquiry report on PIC incident submitted to Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :An inquiry report was submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday about the rumpus and destruction caused by lawyers at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and role of police.

Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar submitted the inquiry report, and the CM ordered for submission of recommendations of the inquiry report in the cabinet committee for law and order meeting.

Presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister's Office here on Monday, the chief minister said that those found responsible for causing the PIC tragic incident would be taken to their logical end and stern action would be taken against those found responsible for negligence according to the law, he added.

Taking the law into one's hands was highly lamentable and condemnable, he said and added that a comprehensive policy should be formulated to prevent tragic incidents like PIC.

He said that police and security institutions should remain vigilant and alert in order to safeguard life and property of people. Protecting life and property was the first and foremost priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

Police and other institutions should perform their duties with dedication, Sardar Usman Buzdar said and added that the government would provide them all out support.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Chief Secretary Punjab, Advocate General Punjab, IG Police, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division and officials also participated in the meeting.