Institutions working independently without political influence: Shahzad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said all the national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were working independently without political influence of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said all the national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were working independently without political influence of the government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in a habit to attack and criticize the institutions including armed forces and judiciary for the sake of its personal gains, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was committed to eliminate and discourage horse trading practice to conduct the upcoming Senate polls through open balloting to ensure more transparency in it.

Shahzad Akbar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from NA-75 Daska constituency asserted the party leadership that the PML-N workers opened fires during the by-polls.

Legal options would be utilized to review the ECP's decision of fresh election on NA-75, he said and adding that the ECP should get the narrative and view point from the administrations as well in that regard.