UrduPoint.com

Insufficient Storage Capacity Causes 29 MAF Water Loss Annually

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Insufficient storage capacity causes 29 MAF water loss annually

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :As much as about 29 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water is going downstream Kotri and falling into the Arabian Sea every year due to insufficient water storage capacity in the country.

Sources told APP that the country's economy was suffering around $ 29 billion in annual economic losses on account of the unutilised flow of river water into the sea due to less water storage capacity.

They said the economic value of 1 MAF of water was estimated at US$ 1 billion as one million acre-feet (MAF) water on average irrigated four million acres of land.

They said virgin land could be brought under cultivation by increasing storage capacity in the country.

Unfortunately, after the commissioning of the Tarbela dam in the seventies, no mega reservoir was built. However, they said, now work was underway on mega dams projects such as Mohmand and Diamer Basha after the lapse of over five decades.

They said that they would not only aid in the storage of around 10 MAF of water but also generate over 5,000 MW of cheap hydel electricity.

Mangla and Tarbela dams had a storage capacity of 7.3 MAF and 6 MAF respectively but their capacities had been reduced due to sedimentation.

They stressed the need for building dams on a war footing in order to reap benefits from the unutilised water flowing down every year into the sea.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dam Kotri From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

50 minutes ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

2 hours ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.