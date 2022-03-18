UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Cattle Thieves Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 11:07 PM

The Khanewal Police have busted an inter-district gang of cattle thieves gang and recovered stolen cattle worth over Rs 5.9 million from their possession

Deputy Superintendent of Police Malik Rashid Thaheem told the media on Friday that in view of rising incidents of cattle theft, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas formed a special team to arrest the criminals.

The team busted the gang, by arresting its ring leader Ghulam Abbas alias Abbasa Bharwana, Muhammad Akram and Kamran Veins.

The police also recovered 38 stolen cattle valuing over Rs 5.9 million, one mini-truck, two motorcycles and weapons from them, he said, adding the accused had confessed committing 16 different cases of cattle theft.

