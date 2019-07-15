Inter-ministerial cooperation indispensable for Blue Economy: says Maritime Minister

Minister for Maritime Ali Zaidi Monday said the the Blue Economy in Pakistan has a huge potential to generate billions of dollars for the country and inter-ministerial cooperation was indispensable to achieve that goal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Ali Zaidi Monday said the the Blue Economy in Pakistan has a huge potential to generate billions of Dollars for the country and inter-ministerial cooperation was indispensable to achieve that goal.

Chairing the first meeting of Committee on Blue Economy recently formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan here, the minister said that globally, the Blue Economy was measured to be of approximately twenty three trillion dollars.

Pakistan's potential to have a major share in the pie could be guaged by our geographical position which was at the crossroads of major economic sea routes, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of Maritime sector, Ali Zaidi said, our 1100KM coastline was blessed with enormous natural resources ready to be harnessed but unfortunately, this sector has been a victim of utter negligence of the previous governments.

He quoted the example of the New York Port Authority, which not only contributed in building national assets, but also generates billions of dollars in revenue annually.

"It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the Maritime Ministry actively participated in Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE)," said the Minister.

The ministry had recently gave the shipping policy, including tax exemptions for the shipping industry till 2030 for the growth of this sector, he said adding that the policy also includes a preference for flag carriers in berthing and strategic freight carriage.

The minister also shared the plans for capacity building of Pakistani fleet. "Countries like Philippine and India are generating billions of dollars through their skilled seafarers" he added.

After the 18th Amendment, he said the fisheries went under the control of the provincial government and the Sindh government had ruined the fisheries industry by not developing the infrastructure for value addition and by not regulating the fishing activities.

The ministry was taking concrete steps to ensure adoption of international best practices in deep sea fishing, he remarked.

Prevention of waste disposal into sea both sewage and solid waste was also deliberated upon in detail during the meeting.

The committee was also made aware of the operations under Maritime Ministry for cleaning the coast. Plans were shared to establish waste to energy plants and the concept of Green Port Scheme was also discussed.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi also attended the meeting.

Representatives from Ministry of Railways, Defense, Defense Production, Petroleum and food Security were also present.