Inter-provincial Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Goods Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Lohari Gate police claimed to have arrested six members of the Inter-provincial Phool Badshah dacoit gang and recovered over Rs 4.5 million looted goods and three pistols from their possession

According to details, a citizen named Muhammad Nadeem resident of Shamsabad colony filed an application with Lohari Gate police station in which he stated that unknown suspects entered his house and took Rs four million cash, seven mobile phones worth over Rs three lac at gunpoint, and fled away.

Police started legal action by lodging a case. A team consisting of SHO Lohari Gate Rao Muhammad Naveed and other officers was formed to trace the accused. Police arrested six accused by using modern technology.

The suspects included ring leader Phool Badshah, Basharat, Abdul Ghaffar, Amin, Jabbar Razzaq, and Muhammed Umar.

The arrested accused have confessed six more dacoity and robbery bids and more revelations are expected during interrogation.

