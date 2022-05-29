UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Advises Khan's Party To Desist From Spreading Anarchy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asked Khan's party to desist from spreading anarchy in the country.

Imran Khan was promoting uncivilized language among young children through long march and protest demonstration, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, government had provided security to Khan's party but the supporters of PTI tried to create law and order situation in the Red Zone area, he said.

He further stated that the government had made special security arrangements in H-9, area for public meeting of Imran Khan after the orders of Supreme Court.

He said that Khan's party workers entered the Red Zone and damaged the public property besides burning the plants.

The minister said that police had registered the cases against dozens of the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who found guilty of spreading disturbance in the Federal capital.

The security personnel could take action and any untoward situation could be emerged after PTI workers attacks on police teams, he said.

In reply to a question about long march call given by Imran Khan in next few days, he said, the government would allow peaceful march but no one would be allowed to destroy environment of the federal capital. He warned Imran's party to avoid threatening national institutions to fulfill dreams of early elections. He said, the elections would be conducted after electoral reforms and in consensus with the coalition partners.

