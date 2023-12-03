Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Firing Incident On Passenger Bus In Chilas

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Sunday strongly condemned the firing incident on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan's Chilas area on late Saturday evening.

Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to firing by terrorists, the Minister expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the passengers due to firing by the terrorists and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs and njured.

Targeting civilians is a cowardly act, the minister said in his message adding that Anti-national elements are trying to sabotage the peace of Gilgit-Baltistan however such cowardly acts boost the morale of our valiant forces to fight the terrorism with more vigor and bravery.

The minister further said that the enemies of the country want to destroy the peace of a peaceful area like Gilgit-Baltistan but they will be failed.

He said that the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism will not go in vain.

