Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed takes notice of firing on policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Monday took notice of firing on policemen at sector G-13 and sought details of the incident from Inspector General, Islamabad.

A cop was shot dead and two others were injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them on Sunday night.

In a statement issued here, the Interior Minister directed to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

Expressing grief over the loss of head constable Mohammad Qasim, he directed the PIMS administration to provide every possible medical care to save the lives of injured personnel.

The criminals could not escape the law and would soon be behind the bars.

He said he himself was monitoring the investigation process while miscreants should be punished.

The attack took place in the limits of Golra police where the bike riders opened fire on a police patrolling van, injuring three police personnel.

They were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where Head Constable Mohammad Qasim died.

The condition of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Jamil and Constable Qasir Abbas was stated to be stable, according to police.

Police spokesman said the three officials were on a routine night checking at Container Chowk, Sector G-13, when they signalled a motorcycle to stop. Instead of pulling up, the bike riders opened fire on the police party, injuring the three officials.