UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Takes Notice Of Firing On Policemen

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed takes notice of firing on policemen

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Monday took notice of firing on policemen at sector G-13 and sought details of the incident from Inspector General, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Monday took notice of firing on policemen at sector G-13 and sought details of the incident from Inspector General, Islamabad.

A cop was shot dead and two others were injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them on Sunday night.

In a statement issued here, the Interior Minister directed to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

Expressing grief over the loss of head constable Mohammad Qasim, he directed the PIMS administration to provide every possible medical care to save the lives of injured personnel.

The criminals could not escape the law and would soon be behind the bars.

He said he himself was monitoring the investigation process while miscreants should be punished.

The attack took place in the limits of Golra police where the bike riders opened fire on a police patrolling van, injuring three police personnel.

They were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where Head Constable Mohammad Qasim died.

The condition of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Jamil and Constable Qasir Abbas was stated to be stable, according to police.

Police spokesman said the three officials were on a routine night checking at Container Chowk, Sector G-13, when they signalled a motorcycle to stop. Instead of pulling up, the bike riders opened fire on the police party, injuring the three officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Firing Attack Islamabad Fire Police Interior Minister Died Rashid Van Colombian Peso Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus reaches PCB headquarters

15 minutes ago

Pakistani Women contributed immensely for glory, h ..

18 minutes ago

Women's role becomes more significant for soioecon ..

6 minutes ago

Shivaratari annual festival to commence from March ..

6 minutes ago

High-Level Japanese Official Loses Position After ..

6 minutes ago

Regulation Required for Internet Giants That Block ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.