International Conference Held At UAF

Fri 19th February 2021

International conference held at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technology (PSFST) organized an international conference entitled "Role of Ingredients and Process Optimization for Product Development" here on Friday.

Chairing the inaugural session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said:" We have to sharpen skills of food sciences students in the product development that is the need of the hour.

" He said that tremendous initiatives were being taken on the governmental level to address the issues.

DG NIFSAT Dr Tahir Zahoor said that the people must ensure food safety measures and healthy food for a better society. He added the country could earn heavy foreign exchange by focusing on value addition and bring about innovation in the food sector.

Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that malnutrition had emerged as the biggest problemthan energy crisis.

