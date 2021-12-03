"International day of persons with disabilities" observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Likewise other parts of the world, "International Day of Persons With Disabilities" was observed here on Friday

In this connection, the Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has led a rally taken out from Circuit House Hyderabad to G.O.R. Colony which arranged by Special Education Department Hyderabad with participation of special persons of the five centres of department.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the Commissioner termed special persons as important part of the society adding that with little attention and care, they can play due role for the betterment of the society.

The annual observance of this day was proclaimed through the Resolution 47/3 adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992 aimed to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well being of persons with disabilities, he said.

It also seek to increase awareness of gains to be derived from integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social and cultural life, he added.

He underlined the need of giving confidence to disabled people by calling them special persons.He called upon the teachers and trainers of the centres working for special children to consider these children as their own and impart them proper training and education so that they could be able to play their role for the country's development.

The Commissioner assured that quota reserved for special persons in government jobs will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Among others, Deputy Director Special Education Munir Ahmed Bhatti and Principal Government Special Education Centre for Special Persons Mir Ahsan Talpur also addressed the participants of the rally.