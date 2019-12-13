UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad Students Clash FIR Registered

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad students clash FIR registered

Islamabad Police on Friday registered a case of a clash between two groups of students at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday night killing one and injuring scores of others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday registered a case of a clash between two groups of students at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday night killing one and injuring scores of others.

More than a dozen students were arrested during a search operation at the university and hostels, however, no weapons were recovered, a police said.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Sabzi Mandi Police Station following the complaint of a university student Fahad Khan under Section 302 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 324 PPC, 148 PPC and 149 PPC.

According to Fahad Khan, the 'Mega Educational Expo' was underway at the university's activity center when some individuals attacked it at around 8.40pm. Speeches were being delivered at that time when members of various student counsels attacked the event with firearms, iron roads, sharp tools, sticks, rocks and glass bottles, he alleged.

The complaintant said a student was hit on the head with an iron rod during the violence while two others received bullet injuries. After injuring several students, the attacker escaped. The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where a student Syed Tufail succumbed to his wounds.

Fahad Khan said he and others, who were injured, were witnesses to the incident at the university.

According to the police source, one of the student groups had planned the event, which was opposed by the others. On Thursday evening, one group of students attacked members of the other injuring two students. Later at night, the colleagues of the injured students attacked their opponents. Investigation was underway from the arrested students.

