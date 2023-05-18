UrduPoint.com

International Museum Day Marked At Hazara University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Hazara University Department of Archeology Thursday celebrated the 40th International Museum Day to raise awareness on cultural exchange, development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Hazara University Department of Archeology Thursday celebrated the 40th International Museum Day to raise awareness on cultural exchange, development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples.

Chairman of the Department of Archeology Dr. Shakir Ullah said the day is observed on 18 May each year with a separate theme while the theme for the 2023 International Museum Day edition was "Museums, Sustainability and Well-being".

He said the Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) has issued a special directive for the celebration of all days and events related to heritage, culture, archeology, and human history in all Higher Education Institutions.

A large number of students from locals schools and colleges including Askari Foundation school Baffa Duraha, GHSS Baffa, GHS Gandhian, SOS School and College Dodial, Dubai Model School and graduates from different departments of Hazara University visited the museum on this special day.

