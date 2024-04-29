International Seminar On Interfaith Harmony Held At IUB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An international seminar on interfaith harmony was held here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
On this occasion, the guest speaker from Malaysia, Dr. Shaheer Akram Hassan, Director of the Center for Islamic Development Management Studies, had a special interactive session with the students and teachers of the university.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Sajeela Kausar said that this is a great opportunity for the students of the university to hear the reasons for interfaith harmony in an Islamic country like Malaysia from a great thinker.
Dr. Shaheer Akram while presenting scenario of Malaysia in front of the audience regarding inter-faith harmony and said that main reason for inter-faith harmony in Malaysia is that they accept diversity in a pluralistic society.
People of different religions and cultures live together in Malaysia, Dr Akram added.
Restaurants and festivals provide great opportunities to people for social interaction.
Malaysians spend most of their lives busy with work and new challenges, so they don't have time to criticize others, he stated.
Prof. Dr. Rana Muhammad Shahzad, Chairman Department of Media Studies said that guest speaker from Malaysia, Dr. Shaheer Akram drew our attention to a very important topic which is an important need of our country.
Later, Dr. Zia ur Rahman, Head of the Department of Quranic Studies thanked all the guests and said that unity in diversity should be our commitment so that we can serve our dear country by creating a better society.
