Open Menu

International Seminar On Interfaith Harmony Held At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

International seminar on interfaith harmony held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An international seminar on interfaith harmony was held here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, the guest speaker from Malaysia, Dr. Shaheer Akram Hassan, Director of the Center for Islamic Development Management Studies, had a special interactive session with the students and teachers of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Sajeela Kausar said that this is a great opportunity for the students of the university to hear the reasons for interfaith harmony in an Islamic country like Malaysia from a great thinker.

Dr. Shaheer Akram while presenting scenario of Malaysia in front of the audience regarding inter-faith harmony and said that main reason for inter-faith harmony in Malaysia is that they accept diversity in a pluralistic society.

People of different religions and cultures live together in Malaysia, Dr Akram added.

Restaurants and festivals provide great opportunities to people for social interaction.

Malaysians spend most of their lives busy with work and new challenges, so they don't have time to criticize others, he stated.

Prof. Dr. Rana Muhammad Shahzad, Chairman Department of Media Studies said that guest speaker from Malaysia, Dr. Shaheer Akram drew our attention to a very important topic which is an important need of our country.

Later, Dr. Zia ur Rahman, Head of the Department of Quranic Studies thanked all the guests and said that unity in diversity should be our commitment so that we can serve our dear country by creating a better society.

Related Topics

World Malaysia IUB Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

7 minutes ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

2 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

2 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan