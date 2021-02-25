UrduPoint.com
International Tender For Twin Cities' Ring Road Likely Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

International tender for Twin Cities' Ring Road likely next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was informed on Thursday that the international tender for Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road project had been prepared and it would be published in the newspapers by next week.

The minister was briefed on the project by Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mehmood in a meeting held here to review progress of development work on flagship project of the twin cities.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan and top official of the planning ministry attended the meeting.

Muhammad Mehmood informed the minister that the proposed length of the Ring Road was 64 kilometers which would start from Rawat and pass through Motorway M2 and M3 and end at Sangjani point.

Road would consist of six lanes and eight interchanges.

Briefing about the progress of Ring Road project, the Commissioner Rawalpindi said the feasibility study of the project had been completed and alignment had also been finalized.

Further the minister was informed that the 65 kilometers road way, up to Sangjani had also been identified while the payment process for acquisition of land had also been started.

Appreciating the work done by Rawalpindi administration, Asad Umar said the project would be very helpful in improving the traffic system in Rawalpindi city as the long standing issues of citiy's traffic would be resolved. He said with this project the economic activities in the area would also speed up.

The minister directed to fix the timeline for projects completion and further increase the pace of progress. He said once time line is fixed, there should be no delay in the given time.

