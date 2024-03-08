International Women Day Observed Across Northern Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Seminars were held across the northern Sindh to celebrate the International Women’s Day with aim to highlighting their progress and the issues confronted by them.
The members of the civil society, NGOs, lawyers, doctors and students in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Nausharoferoz were held on Friday to raise awareness about women empowerment and gender equality.
Stalls were set up at the Ladies Gymkhana Club, Khairpur, while a rally was also taken out from SSP office to Sukkur Press Club by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).
In this connection, a seminar was organised by PAHEL Pakistan at the Sukkur Arts Council.
Addressing on the occasion, the participants said the Pakistani women have played a major role in the progress of the country.
The Pakistani working women both in the private and public sectors celebrated the day to celebrate their achievements and the ongoing struggle for their due rights.
Senior Journalist and prominent women rights activists viz. Sahrish Khokhar, Ghazala Kashif, Farzana Khoso, Bakhtawar Shaikh and others also addressed the seminar.
The Students Society Center of the Shah Abdul Latif University also brought out a rally led by its In-charge Prof Dr Ali Raza Lashari.
The seminar was attended by a large number of students of the university.
Addressing the rally, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Amanat Jalbani, said the women are the important constituents of the society and national progress is not possible without their participation.
He said the women are capable to strongly tackle all the challenges of life and the history is replete with their examples.
Citing the examples of Hazrat Bibi Fatima (RA), Hazrat Bibi Zainab (RA), Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Miss Fatima Jinnah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others, the Vice Chancellor said the women are builders of the nation and they must be respected, honored and valued accordingly.
Recent Stories
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ruling granted to issue production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry10 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment key to progressive, inclusive society: Munaza Goindi20 minutes ago
-
Murder convict given death sentence, accomplice life imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observes Int'l women day40 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar recognizes role of women in shaping future40 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz launches tree plantaion drive50 minutes ago
-
Woman ignites fire, suffers burn50 minutes ago
-
Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office50 minutes ago
-
Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as new LHC CJ50 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain urges new govt to take all political parties on one page50 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy commends Aziz Jan Trust’s endeavor of equipping youth with modern IT skills1 hour ago
-
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK1 hour ago