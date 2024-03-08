Open Menu

International Women Day Observed Across Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Seminars were held across the northern Sindh to celebrate the International Women’s Day with aim to highlighting their progress and the issues confronted by them.

The members of the civil society, NGOs, lawyers, doctors and students in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Nausharoferoz were held on Friday to raise awareness about women empowerment and gender equality.

Stalls were set up at the Ladies Gymkhana Club, Khairpur, while a rally was also taken out from SSP office to Sukkur Press Club by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

In this connection, a seminar was organised by PAHEL Pakistan at the Sukkur Arts Council.

Addressing on the occasion, the participants said the Pakistani women have played a major role in the progress of the country.

The Pakistani working women both in the private and public sectors celebrated the day to celebrate their achievements and the ongoing struggle for their due rights.

Senior Journalist and prominent women rights activists viz. Sahrish Khokhar, Ghazala Kashif, Farzana Khoso, Bakhtawar Shaikh and others also addressed the seminar.

The Students Society Center of the Shah Abdul Latif University also brought out a rally led by its In-charge Prof Dr Ali Raza Lashari.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students of the university.

Addressing the rally, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Amanat Jalbani, said the women are the important constituents of the society and national progress is not possible without their participation.

He said the women are capable to strongly tackle all the challenges of life and the history is replete with their examples.

Citing the examples of Hazrat Bibi Fatima (RA), Hazrat Bibi Zainab (RA), Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Miss Fatima Jinnah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others, the Vice Chancellor said the women are builders of the nation and they must be respected, honored and valued accordingly.

More Stories From Pakistan