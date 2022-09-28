Interviews for recruitment of teaching staff to be held on October 04-05

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Interviews for recruitment of teaching staff in Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala would be held here on October 04 and 05, 2022.

College Principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti said here on Wednesday that this recruitment would be made purely on temporary basis in statistics, English, computer science, mathematics, physics, chemistry, zoology and psychology.

The teachers of statistics, English, computer science and mathematics would be recruited for morning and evening classes and interviews of the candidates would be held on October 04 followed by the interviews of teaching staff for physics, chemistry, zoology and psychology on October 05.

The candidates who had MSc or BS degree were eligible for recruitment and they should bring their original documents along a set of their attested/verified photocopies at the time of interview. However, the candidates who had M.Phil or PhD degrees would be given priority in the recruitment, he added.