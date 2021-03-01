UrduPoint.com
Int'l Civil Defense Day Observed In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:55 PM

The international civil defense day was observed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where services of the volunteers especially in public service and natural calamities were highlighted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The international civil defense day was observed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where services of the volunteers especially in public service and natural calamities were highlighted.

The Day was also observed in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts where a substantial number of men and women volunteers attended.

In Charsadda, a grand ceremony was held at tehsil Umerzai under auspices of Civil Defense attended by a large number of male and female volunteers.

District Chief Wardan Fahad Azam said observance of Civil Defense Day was aimed at to highlight the services of volunteers and paid them tributes.

He said it was for the first time that the event was held in Charsadda district where over 200 volunteers were registered who were providing services to people's voluntarily.

"Our goal is to register at least one person from each house as volunteer for prompt response in case of natural calamity or disaster besides providing assistance to Govt departments."Chief Warden women wing Shaheen Sultan highlighted services, duties and obligations of women volunteers and highly praised their performance in earthquakes, floods, fire, accidents and others natural calamities.

