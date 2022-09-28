UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Education Concluded In AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Int'l conference on education concluded in AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The sixth international conference on "Research and Practices in Education" at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) concluded yesterday.

As a result of panel discussions and various working sessions, a road map was prepared to increase the quality of education and research.

The conference stressed the need to use technology in the teaching process, develop students' creativity, provide opportunities for skill-based education, and formulate a common policy for the promotion of stem education.

The researchers and speakers emphasized on providing opportunities for research practitioners and academics to explore new avenues in the field of research, including revision of teaching methods, adoption of modern teaching methods, teacher education and upgrading of curricula, improvement of collective and individual lives, and social issues.

The speakers congratulated the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, and the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for organizing the sixth international conference on this important topic.

Emeritus Professor, Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The conference was organized by the Faculty of Education, AIOU with the theme of "Education for Future". Head, Department of Education, IBA Sukkur University, Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmed delivered the keynote address in the closing session.

Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood presided over the session while Chairman of National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Memon was the guest of honor.

Dr. Afshan Huma was the coordinator while Dr. Sidra Rizwan was the conference secretary.

Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt said"The role of teachers is important in the development of nations, so we need to pay special attention to teacher education." "Congratulations to the entire team of the Faculty of Education and the Vice-Chancellor, AIOU on this successful International Conference." Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said"The world is on the verge of a big change in the education sector after Covid-19." He urged the students to do short courses to improve their skills and get jobs and continue the journey of education to make their future bright.

Dr. Nasir further said"Nations are made and broken by morals, and our society is looking for high moral value."

