Int'l Conference On ICECE 2019 Held At University Of Engineering And Technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Centre for Energy Research and Development (CERAD), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) and Industrial Applications Society, USA (IEEE IAS) organized third international conference on Energy Conservation and Efficiency (ICECE) here at the UET Auditorium Complex.

Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid participated as chief guest and inaugurated the ceremony.

Addressing the Conference, he said the conferences had a significant importance not only to save energy and highlighting energy problems but also for finding solutions.

Later, he also paid a visit to stalls of various students and admired their projects.

On this occasion, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said: "The UET is facilitating learners to seek more knowledge theoretically and practically to obtain the real implementation of skills at large for betterment of live of the masses.

He also thanked international experts for their presence and sharing their research, knowledge and experiences.

Director KICS Prof Dr Waqar briefed the audience about the working of the UET in the energy sector.

At the end, Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar presented souvenirs to the guest speakers.

